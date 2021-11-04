LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 241,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

