LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $84,411 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SREV stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.