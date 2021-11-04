Logos Global Management LP Invests $12.13 Million in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 780,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000. Rain Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,240,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RAIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 75,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,128. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

