Logos Global Management LP Invests $22.12 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.40% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,206. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.