Logos Global Management LP Takes $149,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 308.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 269,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 203,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.