Logos Global Management LP Takes $6.81 Million Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.67% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GLUE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 58,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

