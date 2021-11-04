Logos Global Management LP Takes Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,905,000. Graphite Bio comprises about 2.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,863,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GRPH traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.