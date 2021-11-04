London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $19.42 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $362.66. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $365.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

