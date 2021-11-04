London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $903,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,697,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 133,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 197,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 126,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,702,162. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

