London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,518 shares of company stock worth $47,689,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,176. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

