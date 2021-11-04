London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.96. 9,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,798. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

