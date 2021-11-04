Lone Pine Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,667,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,125.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $65.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,449.32. 131,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,380.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,384.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

