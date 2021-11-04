Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,719,709 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,719,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,613,000. PVH accounts for 0.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 3.81% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.10. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

