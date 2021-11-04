Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases 1,296,998 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 3.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Global Payments worth $1,039,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.