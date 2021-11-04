Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

