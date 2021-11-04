Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 3.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.09. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

