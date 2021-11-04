Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

