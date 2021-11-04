LPL Financial LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

VSAT stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

