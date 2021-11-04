LPL Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

