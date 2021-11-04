Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 210,972.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $467.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $470.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.