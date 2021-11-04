LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0030 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $445,656.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

