Lynrock Lake LP Purchases Shares of 366,666 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 366,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Cloudera makes up 0.4% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 0.13% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 116,325.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 558.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,212 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 4,729.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 859,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,806 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,319.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE CLDR remained flat at $$15.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

