Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 20,381 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 199.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

FNF opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.