Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 195.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $754.31 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $352.37 and a 12 month high of $757.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

