Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.