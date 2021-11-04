Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

