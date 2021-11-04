Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

