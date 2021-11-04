Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,385. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

