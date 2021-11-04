Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 208,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

