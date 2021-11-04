Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132,059 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $110,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $2,264,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 90.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

AXP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.64. 24,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average is $165.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

