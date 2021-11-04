Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alliant Energy worth $43,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 3,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

