Mairs & Power Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 8,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,162. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

