Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 374 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,014 shares of company stock valued at $95,016,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.23. 99,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

