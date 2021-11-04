Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 78,607 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,607 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 2.67% of CoreSite Realty worth $159,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of COR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.22. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

