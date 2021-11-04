MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.99 or 0.07299230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.04 or 1.00205397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022710 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

