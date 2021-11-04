Man Group plc Raises Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3,661.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.03% of SLM worth $66,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 11.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. SLM Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

