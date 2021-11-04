Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Man Group plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 496.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $62,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 238,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $252.67 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.18 and a 12-month high of $253.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

