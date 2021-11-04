Man Group plc Sells 300,986 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,986 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

