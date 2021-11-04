Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,500 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

