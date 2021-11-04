Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $181,000 in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $91,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZPW stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

