Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 437.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

