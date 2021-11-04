Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.15 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

