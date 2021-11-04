Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

