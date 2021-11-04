ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Lowered to $83.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

