Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 786,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.