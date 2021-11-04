Marathon Capital Management Sells 550 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 619.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 117.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Progyny stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

