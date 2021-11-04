Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

