Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.