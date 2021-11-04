Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 582.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 221,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

