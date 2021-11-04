Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

